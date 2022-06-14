Scissors used to stab woman in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a 29-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times with a scissor early Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to a house near 52nd and Maple at 3:24 a.m. where they found the victim.

The victim told police that a friend stabbed her and then left the area.

The woman’s wounds were not considered life-threatening. Although the victim said she knows the alleged attacker, police were still asking the public for help. Any tips should be submitted via the Omaha Crime Stoppers tipline at 402-444-STOP, the P3 Tips mobile app, or the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

