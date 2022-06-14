Riley Van Poppel, a Texas defensive lineman, commits to Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is again making Texas a priority with assistant coach Brian Applewhite’s network in The Lone Star State. It’s been a good offseason there so far and that continues with the verbal commitment of Riley Van Poppel. A four-star prospect from Argyle, Texas who as of now is the best recruit in the Nebraska 2023 class.

With another year of high school to go Riley weighs 270 pounds and no doubt will climb to 300 once he joins the training program at Nebraska. His dad, Todd Van Poppel pitched 13 years in major league baseball. Riley is the eighth recruit in the Nebraska class and the third in just the past two weeks.

