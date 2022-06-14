Pet care options while you’re on vacation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Are you traveling this summer? Thinking about what to do with your pets? You’re not alone.

According to one study, nearly three-quarters of Americans have summer plans to travel this year.

One Facebook page is helping you find a good match for pet care.

Just a week old and 500 people strong: Omaha Area Pet Sitters. It connects users with a network of pet sitters, boarders, and kennels. You fill out a form with your needs, then organizers connect you with three providers.

“To be able to offer that one-stop-shop where you just send in your information. Tell me what you’re looking for, tell me if you need any special care, medication administration, or anything like that. We have sitters that are experienced in that,” said Kristin Holzapfel, organizer of the network.

Pet sitters come to your home. That might be best for dogs with anxious personalities, keeping them in a familiar environment. Another option is traditional kennels.

If you decide to use a kennel, be sure to visit in person. Serina Rieckman, owner of Joyful Paws suggests some questions to ask.

“Is it one person for 50 dogs or one person for 10 dogs? You also want to make sure is there going to be anyone overnight. A lot of times commercial kennels do not have anyone staying there overnight. So you want to ask that. And obviously, in case there is an emergency, what is their procedure? Especially for fires,” she said.

Serina offers in-home pet boarding. That’s where you leave your pet in an experienced pet sitter’s home. Oftentimes they take on fewer pets, have more facetime with your dog, and can cater better to your pet’s needs, whether that be behavioral or medical.

A good practice is to be transparent about your dogs and their needs.

“Personally I work with dogs that have aggressive behaviors and bite history. That’s what I’m trained in. That’s what I’m comfortable with. Not everyone is going to be comfortable with that. And it’s important to make sure you know that nothing is going to happen and that your sitter is experienced in this type of behavior,” Holzapfel said.

Pet experts also say you can only get so much out of texts, emails, phone calls, and even websites.

Meet and greets are incredibly important to make sure your dog will be comfortable and safe as you travel this summer.

