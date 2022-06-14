Omaha Police: Woman stabbed with scissors early Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a stabbing early Tuesday morning.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded to an apartment near 51st and Maple Street at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday for a cutting.

Officers say they found one person at the apartment with injuries. The victim allegedly told police she had been stabbed by her friend with a pair of scissors. She was sent to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect allegedly fled the area after the stabbing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.