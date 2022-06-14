Advertisement

Omaha Police: Woman stabbed with scissors early Tuesday morning

(KPTV)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a stabbing early Tuesday morning.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded to an apartment near 51st and Maple Street at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday for a cutting.

Officers say they found one person at the apartment with injuries. The victim allegedly told police she had been stabbed by her friend with a pair of scissors. She was sent to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect allegedly fled the area after the stabbing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

