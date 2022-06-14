Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a bank robbery Monday evening.
Officers went to Centris Federal Credit Union near Spaulding Plaza and a witness told police a man went into the bank and passed a note demanding money.
The suspect left with an unknown amount of money.
The release describes the suspect as a man wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.
Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.