Omaha Police arrest suspect in multiple credit union robberies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Tuesday that they had arrested a man they believe is responsible for two credit union robberies and an attempted robbery at a third credit union.

Krismas Gatdet, 34, was arrested Monday in the area of 86th and Hanover streets, the OPD report states.

“After interviewing Gatdet at OPD Central Headquarters, investigators booked him at Douglas County Corrections for two counts of robbery, and one count of attempted robbery,” the report states.

He is facing charges for a June 1 robbery at a Metro Federal Credit Union location, a June 10 attempted robbery at First National Credit Union, and a June 13 robbery at Centris Federal Credit Union.

