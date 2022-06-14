Omaha Furniture Bank seeking donations, volunteers as need continues to grow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of metro families are in a better position thanks to two local organizations that worked to create the area’s only furniture bank.

The Furniture Project and Restoring Dignity teamed up to make the furniture bank a reality and are providing necessities for families who have next to nothing.

“This is where families can come to get furniture if they’re in need, it’s where the refugee agencies come to get furniture for newly resettling families like the Afghan families, eventually we’ll start getting Ukrainian families that come here,” says Restoring Dignity founder and executive director Hannah Vlach Wyble.

But it’s not just refugees the non-profits are helping, it’s also families who have lost everything in fires, those working with social workers, or those who are trying to overcome homelessness.

“The need isn’t gone, you know, we’ve got so many families in need and we know that because we are getting constant requests for help,” says Drew Gerken, Omaha firefighter and the founder of The Furniture Project.

Both Gerken and Vlach Wyble tell 6 News the number of people who are in need continues to grow.

“The need is so great that we’re now getting agencies from two or three hours out in Nebraska and Iowa who are driving here for clients to come and get furniture because there are no resources in central Nebraska, and there are no resources in eastern Iowa,” Vlach Wyble adds.

Appointments for community members to look at furniture that matches their needs are booked through September, she says.

In the last three months, as the number of people who need support has grown, they’ve still managed to help so many.

“We’ve furnished over 250 homes, which equals out to be about 20 homes a week, which is a lot,” Vlach Wyble says.

“[We’ve] given away almost 1,000 beds, served well over 1,000 people, approaching almost 1,000 families,” says Gerken.

The organizations are hopeful that the community will continue to support them as they work to support our neighbors, and those working to get back on their feet.

Donations from the community are always welcome, they say.

“Number one mattresses, number two, bed frames - metal bed frames - number three, dressers, huge need, number four, dining room tables and chairs.”

They’re also in serious need of towels, bathroom items, and household items.

For information on where to drop off donations, click here. You can contribute to the organizations’ “always needed” list by visiting their Amazon wish list here.

You can sign up to be a consistent or one-time volunteer here.

“Omaha cares about their neighbors, they want to lift people up, they want to love their neighbor and this is just one way we can help them do that,” Gerken says.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.