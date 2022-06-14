Nebraska judge questions state petition process regarding signatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal judge in Nebraska raises big questions about the state’s petition process.

U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard has issued a preliminary injunction in a case brought on by the ACLU of Nebraska against the state on behalf of those collecting signatures to put medical marijuana on the ballot.

Under Nebraska law in order to place an initiative on the ballot, signature collectors must collect valid signatures from at least 5% of registered voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

The judge agrees with the ACLU that the requirement gives more power to rural voters than urban counties. He orders the secretary of state to not enforce the 38 county rule in the ballot process.

The state has two weeks to respond.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana have until July 7th to submit their signatures which this ruling now seems to make less complicated.

Read the federal judge’s prelim injunction order

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.