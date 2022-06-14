Nebraska animal control responds to dozens of calls for pets left in cars in summer heat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just 13 days into June, animal control tells 6 News they have responded to 40 calls for pets that have been left in cars in the summer heat.

Steve Glandt, the vice president of field operations for animal control at the Nebraska Humane Society, says even on days when the heat is not excessive, it could be life or death situation for a pet locked in a car in a matter of minutes.

“My best recommendation is don’t take the pet out in the car when it’s this bad, and also pay extra close attention when they’re outdoors, make sure they have plenty of shelter, food, water, and I wouldn’t leave a dog or pet outside for any extended period of time when it’s this bad out.”

40 calls in just 13 days mean crews are responding to nearly three each day.

“I mean, that’s a pretty significant number,” Glandt says. “I would hope that people would be a little more responsible about it.”

With limited crews and dozens of other animal calls to respond to, Glandt says his team isn’t able to patrol parking lots on hot days, but he encourages community members to always be on the lookout.

If you see a pet locked in a car, they recommend calling animal control or police as soon as possible and monitoring the pet as long as possible until crews arrive.

Signs of pets in distress in the heat include excessive panting, increased heart rate, drooling, weakness, collapsing, and seizures.

Once on the scene, Glandt says before breaking windows or getting into the car, animal control will work with store or business management to see if paging the owner is an option. They can also monitor the heat inside the car using devices while they wait.

However, if necessary, they will do whatever they need to do to rescue the pet.

“Even with the windows cracked on a day like today, within 10 minutes it can get up to 114 degrees, and 20 minutes it could get to almost 125 degrees in that car,” he says. “You and I wouldn’t sit in a car like that for any extended period of time and so we shouldn’t allow our pets to be in that situation either.”

Leaving your pet in a hot car or outside unattended for too long in the heat can result in citations.

Animal Control can be reached at 402-444-7800 ext. 1.

