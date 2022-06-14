LIVE: Herbster, Slama cases underway as judge examines defamation, sexual battery lawsuits

BEATRICE, Neb. (WOWT) - After months of allegations, lawsuits, and countersuits, Charles Herbster and State Sen. Julie Slama appeared in front of a district court judge Tuesday to begin to sort out the details.

Judge Rick Schreiner is presiding over the case matters as they unfold in Beatrice. It was originally scheduled to be heard in Tecumseh, but as the judge presides over more than one county, the matter was moved to Gage County, where he is based, for efficiency and convenience.

Herbster was not present at Tuesday’s hearing, but his legal team challenged the venue.

His team also argued that Slama and her team were breaking the rules by talking about the case in public and specifically objected to use of the phrase “sexual assault,” calling it libelous.

Slama says Herbster groped her at a Republican political fundraiser in Omaha three years ago. The former Nebraska gubernatorial candidate says it never happened, and the allegation was politically motivated in an attempt to thwart his campaign head of the primary.

He is suing her for defamation. She countersued for sexual battery and for attacking her character.

The latest court filings in the matter, filed last week, allege that Herbster’s team wasn’t turning over requested documents, and Slama’s legal team asked the judge to compel them to do so.

Slama’s legal team also wants the court to order Kellyanne Conway to hand over any correspondence she had with Herbster regarding a second woman who came forward publicly with groping allegations going back to 2018. They’re also asking the same of David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski, previous campaign managers for former President Trump, requesting whatever emails and texts had been exchanged with Herbster since March.

