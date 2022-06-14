La Vista City Centre shows progress

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a project aimed to completely change La Vista, over a decade in the making.

We are getting an inside look at just how far construction is coming along and what you can expect in the coming months.

“Progress. That would be the one word that I would like to say,” said Doug Kindig, La Vista Mayor.

When you drive down 84th Street, you won’t miss La Vista City Centre.

The new “downtown” for La Vista has been in the works for over a decade now. And after a bit of a lull in construction during the pandemic, you can really see it taking shape now.

“We feel really excited about what’s happening with the Astro. The Vivere Apartment communities are finally finished with a couple of finishing touches on our new pool and lot five, the building with the large dome, is also ready for tenant build-out for office and retail space so it’s a really exciting time for LVCC,” said Chris Ames, City + Ventures development.

Crews are hard at work right now, you can see the structure of “The Astro” coming to life.

That’s the new music venue. One of the big pieces of this project, leaders say they think will have a huge impact on the city of La Vista for years to come.

It’s set to open about a year from now.

“It’s a unique offering to the greater Omaha area. It will attract more people besides the people who live in La Vista. That’s going to be something people from all over Omaha will come and experience,” said Ames.

Mayor Doug Kindig says the foundation is being set now for “The Link,” a new park that will help connect the trail systems here to the City Centre.

Something he hopes everyone in the community will be excited to use for generations to come.

“I think the vision of the citizens was really a downtown area. La Vista grew up from a subdivision and we didn’t have a true downtown and that’s one thing citizens really stressed when we got their opinion,” said Mayor Kindig.

Right now there are three key pieces to construction. The Astro, The Link, and a new parking garage.

Those are all set to be complete by the summer of 2023.

