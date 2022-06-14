Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts announces formation of new State Operations Center

Gov. Ricketts speaks during a news conference about the new State Operations Center
Gov. Ricketts speaks during a news conference about the new State Operations Center(Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has a new State Operations Center that will help manage the state’s highway network.

Tuesday, Gov. Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced the formation of a new State Operations Center designed to monitor and operate the state highway network.

In Spring of 2022, NDOT’s State Operations Center and the District 2 Operations Center merged to create one command center. According to Gov. Ricketts, the merger provides better efficiency and consistency across state networks.

“The new State Operations Center advances our mission to provide more effective and efficient service to Nebraskans,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The center will improve the State’s ability to update motorists on travel conditions. Providing timely information helps drivers make smart decisions behind the wheel so they can stay safe and avoid traffic. Congratulations to Director Selmer and teammates at NDOT on this achievement.”

According to the state, the need for a more consistent management system stems from the increase in traffic as the state’s transportation networks grow.

“As we look towards the future of transportation, we know effective management of the system is key,” said NDOT Director John Selmer.  “Today, we celebrate our teammates whose work is vital to ensuring people reach their destination each and every day with minimal disruption.  I’m proud to be part of a team that take such pride in their work, regardless of the day or night.”

The new State Operations Center is based in Omaha.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law
Omaha City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson
OPD domestic violence unit investigating incident involving Omaha Councilwoman Johnson
CHI Health vendor reports cyber breach.
CHI Health patient information likely compromised in cyber breach
Omaha’s Hitchcock Swimming Pool sees several trespassers in recent weeks
Carley Kenney is the new Co-Responder for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hires new crisis co-responder

Latest News

Kristin Holzapfel's dog.
Pet care options while you’re on vacation
La Vista City Centre shows progress
BREAKING: Pretrial hearing for Herbster vs. Slama
BREAKING: Pretrial hearing for Herbster vs. Slama
Iowa announces $100M school safety plan
Iowa announces $100M school safety plan