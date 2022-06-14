Gov. Reynolds announces $100 million in funding for school safety

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds talked about the state’s latest efforts to address school safety during a press conference on Tuesday.

Those efforts include the creation of a School Safety Bureau and expanding access to mental health services across the state.

Reynolds said the state is allocating $100 million for school safety measures, mostly from federal American Rescue Plan funding. The School Safety Bureau will be staffed with specialists dedicated to school safety. It will implement technology, including an app, to make it easier for the public to anonymously report threats and provide specialized response training for educators and law enforcement. The bureau is expected to be fully operation by the start of the next school year this fall.

Under the new school safety plan, law enforcement will provide emergency radios to schools for use in reporting concerns and make active shooter training available for educators, houses of worship and first responders. The bureau is intended to supplement state and local law enforcement’s current efforts.

The governor’s office released the following breakdown of the funds:

“$75M – School Safety Improvement Fund

$7.5M – Vulnerability assessments for all 1,500 K-12 school buildings

$6M – Digital critical incident mapping technology

$4.5M -- Radios for schools

$1.5M -- Digital applications and software for reporting and intelligence

$5.5M -- School Safety Bureau operations funding through 2026

Initial funding for is being made available through the use of ARPA and ESSER funds.”

“Mass shootings and other violent acts committed against innocent people are impossible to understand, but we must work to answer the question, ‘why they happen? What causes someone to commit these evil acts?’ Otherwise, standard solutions will continue to fall short,” Reynolds said. “The debate on guns will continue, but until we consider the lethal weapon in these events is the person who picks up the gun and turns it against another, we risk overlooking other solutions that directly address the cause of this violence and work to reverse its course.”

Reynolds talked about the need for such a bureau due to the toll the pandemic took on children. Reynolds cited an Iowa Youth Survey that reported 27 percent of students reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more, and they stopped participating in some of their usual activities. The report also indicated violent behavior is becoming more common in school.

The state is also working to increase Iowa’s mental health provider network by funding residency programs and assisting mental health professionals with loan repayment in return for practicing in under-served areas.

It’s also providing funding for programs that train primary care providers to recognize and address the signs of mental illness.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.