Fatal crash involving motorcycle near Omaha Target under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a fatal crash near the Northwest Target Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the Target near N. 132nd responding to a crash involving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress by Omaha Fire and according to the release, Steven Minor Jr., 41, shortly died after arriving.

The release states that during the investigation, they discovered the Suzuki motorcycle was going north on 132nd Street when an Acura TSX attempted to cross 132nd east to west from the Target parking lot.

Officials say the motorcyclist hit the driver’s side of the Acura.

It’s reported the driver of the Acura was not injured.

