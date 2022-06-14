Advertisement

Fatal crash involving motorcycle near Omaha Target under investigation

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a fatal crash near the Northwest Target Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the Target near N. 132nd responding to a crash involving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress by Omaha Fire and according to the release, Steven Minor Jr., 41, shortly died after arriving.

The release states that during the investigation, they discovered the Suzuki motorcycle was going north on 132nd Street when an Acura TSX attempted to cross 132nd east to west from the Target parking lot.

Officials say the motorcyclist hit the driver’s side of the Acura.

It’s reported the driver of the Acura was not injured.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law
Omaha City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson
OPD domestic violence unit investigating incident involving Omaha Councilwoman Johnson
CHI Health vendor reports cyber breach.
CHI Health patient information likely compromised in cyber breach
Omaha’s Hitchcock Swimming Pool sees several trespassers in recent weeks
Carley Kenney is the new Co-Responder for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hires new crisis co-responder

Latest News

Deadly motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation
Deadly motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation
BRAKING: Herbster/Slama hearing
BRAKING: Herbster/Slama hearing
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Strong storms possible tonight and overnight
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast