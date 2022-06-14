Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong storms Tuesday night ahead of a Wednesday cool down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot Tuesday relief is on the way! A cold front moves in for the evening and will bring a noticeable temperature drop for Wednesday... it will also fire up strong thunderstorms and the threat for severe weather will continue overnight. That’s why we’ve made Tuesday a 6 First Alert Day.

Storm chances (wowt)

Around 7 PM storms will fire up mainly S/SE of the Metro. These storms will strengthen between 7-8 PM and bring an isolated severe risk with 1″+ hail and strong winds the main threats... an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Storms will gradually travel N and between 8-9 PM will arrive in the Metro.

9 PM (wowt)

The highest risk for strong storms in the Metro will be between 9 PM and midnight but we cannot rule out a few overnight storms coming close to or through the Metro especially through 2 AM... The highest overnight risk will be to the W and N of the Metro.

2 AM (wowt)

Storms lift N and clear Wednesday morning leaving us with a cool down to the low 80s in the Metro. This will be a great day to get some yard work done, the cool down does not last long.

Wednesday Forecast (wowt)

We’ll bounce back to 90 Thursday and stay hot for the first day of games at the College World Series on Friday. We’re watching for a chance for storms Thursday evening that could bring potential impacts to the opening ceremonies for the College World Series... so far best chances are to the SW of the Metro.

Next 5 days (wowt)

After a stretch of days in the 90s the forecast will heat back up near 100 by the start of next work week.

