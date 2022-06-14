Advertisement

6 First Alert Day: Hot again today with some strong storms possible overnight

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another hot morning with temperatures in the lower 80s along with muggy conditions. It will be hot today but we’ll stay away from the triple digits and any record highs. Highs in the mid 90s are likely with heat index up near 100 at times. That heat will be a bit more intense farther southeast too.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)
Heat Index
Heat Index(WOWT)

It will be rather blustery out the door today as well but the winds should back off by the afternoon.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

All this happens before the reason we made it a 6 First Alert Day, the threat of storms overnight tonight. We’ll watch for the primary threat of storms after 9pm tonight and that threat will continue overnight for a while. Hail and wind are the primary threat from any storms that move through overnight and you may be woken up from time to time.

6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day(WOWT)
Severe Threat Tonight
Severe Threat Tonight(WOWT)

After scattered strong to severe storms move through overnight, we’ll see a few left over in the morning north of the metro Wednesday. Wednesday will be the cool day with highs in the mid 80s. Enjoy that because we’ll likely return to the 90s by the weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson
OPD domestic violence unit investigating incident involving Omaha Councilwoman Johnson
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law
Omaha’s Hitchcock Swimming Pool sees several trespassers in recent weeks
Carley Kenney is the new Co-Responder for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hires new crisis co-responder
Police investigate shooting near Omaha neighborhood

Latest News

Tuesday heat index
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot Tuesday, an evening front brings a severe storm threat
Staying cool while keeping costs down
6 First Alert Weather: Higher temps=higher bills
6 First Alert Weather: Higher temps=higher bills
Health experts share safety tips as high temperatures expected in Omaha Monday