Advertisement

Strawberry supermoon will brighten skies this week

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it...
The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.(Kayla Goss from Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to bring out the telescope or dust off the binoculars this week.

What Algonquin Native Americans called the strawberry moon started appearing Sunday night and will reach full brightness Tuesday.

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.

Astronomers call the phenomenon a supermoon because it occurs when it orbits closest to the Earth.

The supermoon will appear about 7 percent larger and 15 percent brighter than usual.

Because of its closer proximity to Earth, the mountains and craters on the lunar surface will be much more visible than usual.

The next supermoon will be July 13 and is traditionally known as the buck moon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha realtors notice new trends in housing market
Omaha Police: One injured in early Sunday shooting
One injured after car crashes into light pole in Omaha
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Nebraska State Patrol: Hastings man arrested after troopers find 17 ounces of meth during traffic stop

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from left, accompanied by wife Sophie Trudeau,...
Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID days after meeting with Biden
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Actor Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the...
Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame jury in Depp libel case
Former lawyer Michael Avenatti, center, is seen in a file photo. Avenatti said he hasn’t...
Disgraced lawyer Avenatti says he wants to plead guilty to California charges
Natalie Childress (left) and Jessica Sanders (right) were charged for felony child abuse.
Women accused of abusing children with metal knuckles, sheriff’s office says