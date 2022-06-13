Advertisement

Staying cool while keeping costs down

Sky-high gas prices and inflation don’t help.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With hotter temperatures come higher electric bills. Add that to record gas prices and inflation, and many families are feeling overwhelmed.

The Omaha Public Power District says that compared to this time last year, the request for utility assistance has more than doubled.

Lynn Cunningham’s main goal right now. She said, “We’re going to go to Hy-Vee and go home where it’s cool and then we’ll go to kids church in the evening where it’s going to be cool.”

It’s the same story for the Brandl family, who’s also trying to keep costs down. Emilee Brandl said, “It’s always a concern. We know that it’s going to be a lot more expensive as these hot days roll through.”

Nationwide, electricity costs about 10% more than it did a year ago, according to the Bureau of Statistics.”

Locally customers are paying more. OPPD increased general electricity rates in January, blaming rising costs for materials, labor, and equipment maintenance.

An OPPD spokesperson says so far this year, they’ve helped nearly 500 households with requested utility assistance. That’s a 60% jump compared to this time last year.

Scott Kinnaird with The Salvation Army says times are hard, and they are here to help. The Salvation Army opened cooling centers at the Kroc Community Center and North Corps.

Kinnaird said, “We get anybody from, somebody who’s really in need to come in and cool off. We also have our, they can come in here to our lobby, have a nice cold bottle of water, cool off a little bit.”

For the Cunninghams, the best way to cool off is to go for a swim. Lynn Cunningham said, “We came out and she said oh I can’t wait to jump in that cool pool knowing she was coming to swim lessons.”

The state’s LIHEAP program also offers cooling assistance.

