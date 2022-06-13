Advertisement

Salvation Army of Omaha opens two cooling centers in response to extreme heat

By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army has opened cooling centers to help people beat the heat.

Temperatures in Omaha are expected to reach triple digits Monday afternoon and could remain in the high 90s Tuesday.

To help area residents in need keep out of extreme heat, the Salvation Army of Omaha has opened two cooling centers.

According to the Salvation Army, the cooling centers have air-conditioned areas and cold bottled water available. The cooling centers are usually used during extremely hot temperatures to help people avoid heat-related illnesses.

The cooling centers are located at:

Kroc Center, 2825 Y Street.

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Corps, 2424 Pratt Street.

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

