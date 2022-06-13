Advertisement

Residents displaced after house fire in south Lincoln

The scene of a minor house fire in the Southwood Neighborhood, Sunday night.
The scene of a minor house fire in the Southwood Neighborhood, Sunday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says they put out a small fire in a home’s basement Sunday night in south Lincoln.

Battalion Chief Eddie Mueller tells 10/11 NOW they were called to the home just after 9:30 p.m. on a report of smoke inside. The home is located in the Southwood Neighborhood, north of 27th & Old Cheney.

Chief Mueller says the fire was caused by a malfunctioning dehumidifier, which caused some flames to spread to the first floor. He says firefighters were able to extinguish the fire relatively quickly.

Mueller adds that there’s up to $60,000 in damage to the home, and the residents will be displaced for at least one night if not more.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha realtors notice new trends in housing market
Omaha Police: One injured in early Sunday shooting
One injured after car crashes into light pole in Omaha
Nebraska State Patrol: Hastings man arrested after troopers find 17 ounces of meth during traffic stop
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Omaha City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson
OPD domestic violence unit investigating incident involving Omaha Councilwoman Johnson
Staying cool while keeping costs down
Omaha’s Hitchcock Swimming Pool sees several trespassers in recent weeks
Douglas County COVID-19 update June 13, 2022
Douglas County COVID-19 update June 13, 2022
6 On Your Side: Families struggle with higher power bills
6 On Your Side: Families struggle with higher power bills