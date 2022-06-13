Advertisement

Preliminary report released for fatal plane crash in Wayne, NE

A plane crashed in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport back on May 20.
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT
WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report into last month’s fatal plane crash at the Wayne, Nebraska airport.

Pilot Tom Dafoe of California was killed when the single-engine plane he was flying crashed near the Wayne Municipal Airport. Dafoe was in Wayne for the Mayday STOL Drag Races. STOL stands for “short takeoff and landing.”

The crash did not happen during the event itself. It happened as groups of five planes at a time were performing practice runs.

The report does not make any initial conclusions about what led to the crash. It does say indications are that the plane was going 57 miles per hour when it crashed.

Photos provided by the NTSB show the right roll and descent of the crash.
The report goes on to say an event representative had advised the pilot over the radio twice to “lower your nose, you look slow.”

It will likely be several more months before a final report of the crash is issued.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

