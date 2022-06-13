Advertisement

Post Malone starting upcoming tour in Omaha

Post Malone accepts the top artist award at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14,...
Post Malone accepts the top artist award at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Grammy-nominated Post Malone is kicking off his upcoming tour in Omaha.

According to a Monday news release, the Twelve Carat Tour will stop at 32 more cities in North America after its Sept. 10 concert at CHI Health Center in Omaha. The tour comes after the release of his fourth album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” released this year.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase presale tickets through Citi’s website Tuesday through Thursday.

Post Malone will kick off his Twelve Carat Tour in Omaha in September.
Post Malone will kick off his Twelve Carat Tour in Omaha in September.(Courtesy image)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha realtors notice new trends in housing market
Omaha Police: One injured in early Sunday shooting
One injured after car crashes into light pole in Omaha
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Nebraska State Patrol: Hastings man arrested after troopers find 17 ounces of meth during traffic stop

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
2022 MMI Garden Walk
Munroe-Meyer Guild hosts 53rd Garden Walk, raises thousands for innovative research
2022 Garden Walk Munroe-Meyer
2022 Garden Walk Munroe-Meyer
Several volunteers helped clean up a local park
Dozens of volunteers clean up litter at Omaha’s Standing Bear Lake