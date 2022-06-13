Advertisement

Police investigate shooting near Omaha neighborhood

The suspect is described as a female dressed in black clothing
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Monday morning.

Officers found a 19-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries after responding to a home near S. 26th Ave.

According to the release, the suspect is described as a female dressed in black clothing.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

