Police investigate shooting near Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Monday morning.

Officers found a 19-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries after responding to a home near S. 26th Ave.

According to the release, the suspect is described as a female dressed in black clothing.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

Victim for shooting in area of 26 Ave/Dewey was taken to NMC. Suspect is possibly a female, dressed in all blk, wearing a blk medical mask, last seen getting into a blk SUV, northbound on 1-480 #opd — Lt. Enrico Ramos (@OPDLtRamos) June 13, 2022

