Police investigate shooting near Omaha neighborhood
The suspect is described as a female dressed in black clothing
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Monday morning.
Officers found a 19-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries after responding to a home near S. 26th Ave.
According to the release, the suspect is described as a female dressed in black clothing.
Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.