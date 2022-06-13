The Oven East closed due to kitchen fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Oven East will be closed for three-four months, following a Saturday morning kitchen fire.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the fire at The Oven Indian Cuisine near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard happened around 3:45 a.m., but they weren’t notified until four hours later. A roofing company saw smoke coming from the building around 8 a.m. and reported the fire.

According to the alarm company, the alarm notification went to an email account instead of a phone call to the owners or law enforcement.

Investigators discovered the fire started in a dehydrator left on in the kitchen. LFR said the building didn’t have a sprinkler system, but it appears the fire burnt through the ceiling and broke a waterline which likely helped put out the fire. There’s major fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the building. Damage is estimated at $150,000 - $200,000.

The Oven is encouraging everyone to visit their Haymarket location.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.