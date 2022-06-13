Advertisement

The Oven East closed due to kitchen fire

Haymarket location remains open
A kitchen fire left The Oven Indian Cuisine near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard with...
A kitchen fire left The Oven Indian Cuisine near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard with $150,000-$200,000 in damage.(The Oven)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Oven East will be closed for three-four months, following a Saturday morning kitchen fire.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the fire at The Oven Indian Cuisine near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard happened around 3:45 a.m., but they weren’t notified until four hours later. A roofing company saw smoke coming from the building around 8 a.m. and reported the fire.

According to the alarm company, the alarm notification went to an email account instead of a phone call to the owners or law enforcement.

Investigators discovered the fire started in a dehydrator left on in the kitchen. LFR said the building didn’t have a sprinkler system, but it appears the fire burnt through the ceiling and broke a waterline which likely helped put out the fire. There’s major fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the building. Damage is estimated at $150,000 - $200,000.

The Oven is encouraging everyone to visit their Haymarket location.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha realtors notice new trends in housing market
Omaha Police: One injured in early Sunday shooting
One injured after car crashes into light pole in Omaha
Nebraska State Patrol: Hastings man arrested after troopers find 17 ounces of meth during traffic stop
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Omaha City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson
OPD domestic violence unit investigating incident involving Omaha Councilwoman Johnson
Staying cool while keeping costs down
Omaha’s Hitchcock Swimming Pool sees several trespassers in recent weeks
Douglas County COVID-19 update June 13, 2022
Douglas County COVID-19 update June 13, 2022
6 On Your Side: Families struggle with higher power bills
6 On Your Side: Families struggle with higher power bills