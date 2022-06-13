OPPD responds to power outage in north-central Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District crews responded to an outage on Monday morning in north-central Omaha.

At about 9:30 a.m., OPPD posted that 1,900 customers were experiencing an outage reported about 15 minutes earlier. The outage area was between Blondo and Sprague streets from 90th to 108th streets.

OPPD said in a 10:15 a.m. update that a cable repair was needed and that such repairs were being made. About 15 minutes later, the map showed those outages had been cleared.

Outage reported in north central Omaha Monday morning. - https://t.co/141xf4TQ5j — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) June 13, 2022

Power outages were of particular concern Monday as the area is expected to experience “dangerous heat.”

