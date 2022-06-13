Advertisement

OPPD responds to power outage in north-central Omaha

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District crews responded to an outage on Monday morning in north-central Omaha.

At about 9:30 a.m., OPPD posted that 1,900 customers were experiencing an outage reported about 15 minutes earlier. The outage area was between Blondo and Sprague streets from 90th to 108th streets.

OPPD said in a 10:15 a.m. update that a cable repair was needed and that such repairs were being made. About 15 minutes later, the map showed those outages had been cleared.

Power outages were of particular concern Monday as the area is expected to experience “dangerous heat.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha realtors notice new trends in housing market
Omaha Police: One injured in early Sunday shooting
One injured after car crashes into light pole in Omaha
Nebraska State Patrol: Hastings man arrested after troopers find 17 ounces of meth during traffic stop
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Early bids for final charity lunch with Buffett top $2.3M
LPD says thieves stole a statue from a southeast Lincoln park.
LPD: Thieves steal statue from southeast Lincoln park
Salvation Army of Omaha opens two cooling centers in response to extreme heat
Omaha gas prices rise to average of $4.89 per gallon