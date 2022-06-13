OPD domestic violence unit investigating incident involving Omaha Councilwoman Johnson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police told 6 News on Monday that Councilwoman Juanita Johnson was under investigation by the domestic violence unit following a disturbance at a business over the weekend.

According to the police report, Kay LeFlore, owner of LeFlore’s Fashions, told officers on Saturday afternoon that Johnson, 60, threw a jar candle at him as he was attempting to escort her from his business.

LeFlore told officers that he had dated her in the past, and had asked her to leave his store on several occasions in the past two years since they had split up, but said that “she always comes back.”

On Saturday, he told police he tried to get her to leave for several minutes, but she refused; he then removed her from the store at about 12:40 p.m., at which time she threw a Bath and Body Works candle at him, hitting the building, the OPD report states.

Johnson wasn’t at the building when police arrived, according to the report. Police told 6 News on Monday that she had not been cited, noting the incident was still under investigation.

Photos of the damage were sent to the DVU, according to the report. Police also collected security camera footage.

