Munroe-Meyer Guild hosts 53rd Garden Walk, raises thousands for innovative research

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Sunday, hundreds of people braved the heat to see some of Omaha’s top-tier, privately-owned gardens, all while raising money for UNMC’s Munroe-Meyer Institute.

This marks the 53rd time the event has been held by the Munroe-Meyer guild.

“What the guild’s money goes for is to fund innovative research, programs, equipment or projects,” says guild president LuAnn Rabbe.

The $30,000 raised will support those with disabilities and complex health care needs, and will allow researchers to do preliminary studies before receiving larger grants from the National Institute of Health.

“We can just about tell how much money we’ll be making each year, so we can offer that to people to write grants that they can submit and we can fund, so it’s a constant source of income,” Rabbe says.

This year, one of the six featured gardens belongs to Diana and Daniel Byrd.

“It is a special place, so it’s meant to be shared,” says Diana, who admits that it took a bit of coaxing to be a host, considering hundreds of strangers would be walking through her yard.

Daniel tells 6 News the nearly 3-acre piece of land takes 20 hours of maintenance per week.

“We do have friends who have benefitted from the services of the Munroe-Meyer institute so we were aware of the benefits but we’ve actually learned a lot more about what the organization does by being gardeners, so that has been a good experience for us to learn what a gem Munroe-Meyer is here in Omaha,” they say.

“We’ve been coming for 20 years because it’s a good cause to help children with special needs,” says Kathy Wiley who says the gardens are a source of inspiration.

