LPD: Thieves steal statue from southeast Lincoln park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said thieves stole a statue from a southeast Lincoln park.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to Jan Pitsch Green Park in the Lincoln County Club neighborhood, on a report of a larceny.

According to LPD, workers for Parks and Rec explained that sometime between Thursday and Sunday someone removed the statue of the tennis racket from the park.

LPD said the statue is 2-feet tall and is valued at $3,000.

According to the Lincoln Parks Foundation, this bronze tennis racket was given in celebration of the life of Margaret Small by her friends. Margaret was an avid tennis player and passed away in April 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

