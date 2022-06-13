Lincoln City Council rescinds Fairness Ordinance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln City Council rescinded the Fairness Ordinance on Monday. The vote was 4-3.

The ordinance, brought forward by councilmember Sandra Washington, would have changed Title 11 of the city code. It would’ve revised Lincoln’s city code by adding anti-discrimination protections for sexual orientation, gender identity and military or veteran status.

The Lincoln City Council voted 5-0 to pass the Fairness Ordinance on Feb. 14.

Shortly after the ordinance passed, the Nebraska Family Alliance launched a successful petition drive, requiring the council to either put the issue to a public vote or rescind it. Councilmember Richard Meginnis said he signed that petition.

Councilmember James Michael Bowers supports the idea of the Fairness Ordinance but believes putting it on a ballot right now might backfire. He believes it should be rescinded.

Washington criticized the timing of vote.

“During Pride Month, and at the start of Lincoln’s Pride Week - is especially disappointing, and shows a lack of respect for the LGBTQIA+ community,” she said in a statement “A repeal of Title 11 slows our progress on non-discrimination for veterans, people with disabilities, and based on race.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.