Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot Tuesday, an evening front brings a severe storm threat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a record tying day in Omaha, the heat will hang on another day.

Record Setting Monday (wowt)

While it won’t be as hot as Monday’s high of 101, it’ll still be toasty with mid 90s in the Metro and heat index values over 100 for some. An evening cold front will bring heat relief for Wednesday but it comes with a severe weather threat that continues overnight. That’s why we’ve made Tuesday a 6 First Alert Day:

First Alert Day Tuesday (wowt)

Around 10PM storms will fire up mainly SE/E of the Metro. These storms fizzle out around midnight but could be severe with a hail, wind and isolated tornado threat.

Storms fire around 10 PM (wowt)

Another round of storms will fire up to the NW of the Metro around midnight and will bring a more widespread severe threat. Best storm chances for overnight storms keep just NW of the Metro but they’ll come close and could impact the Metro between 12AM and 3AM with the threat for 1-2″ hail and strong winds being the main concern.

Overnight storms (wowt)

3 AM Wednesday (wowt)

Storms lift N and clear Wednesday morning leaving us with a cool down to the upper 80s in the Metro. We’ll bounce back to 90 Thursday and drop back to the mid 80s for the first day of games at the College World Series on Friday.

Friday CWS Forecast (wowt)

After a stretch of days in the 80s and low 90s the forecast will heat back up near 100 by the start of next work week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

