Early bids for final charity lunch with Buffett top $2.3M

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Bidding on the final private lunch investor Warren Buffett plans to auction off to raise money for a California homeless charity has already topped $2.3 million.

The online auction that raises money to support the Glide Foundation’s work to help the homeless in San Francisco began Sunday and continues through Friday night.

The lunch is already proving pricey but the bidding remains well below the record set in 2019 of $4,567,888. The biggest bids usually come near the end of the eBay auction.

Buffett has said that this year’s auction - which is the first one since before the pandemic - will be the final one.

