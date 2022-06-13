Advertisement

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hires new crisis co-responder

Carley Kenney is the new Co-Responder for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has a new co-responder.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the co-responder is responsible for connecting people with crisis resources. They also will assist in raising awareness on mental health care.

The co-responder would also be able to immediately respond to calls with deputies and work alongside those responding. Deputies see a steady flow of mental health-related calls, some that even turn dangerous, making the need for a full-time staff member all the more crucial.

The Sheriff’s Office began looking for a co-responder earlier this year and has now hired Carly Kenney for the role. Kenney graduated in December 2021 with a Master’s in Social Work from UNO and received her Bachelor’s in Social Work and Spanish from Creighton University in 2018.

After college, Kenney worked at a homeless shelter, connecting people with mental health resources.

Most recently, Kenney had experience working with individuals with severe mental illness and offered case management to people experiencing homelessness.

