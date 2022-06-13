CWS 2022: Preps outside the stadium

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The stifling heat arrived just in time for the College World Series this week.

That’s certainly one constant.

Especially when COVID has made so many things unpredictable in the last couple of years.

There’s a much different vibe around the ballpark this year.

COVID forced the cancellation of everything connected to the College World Series in 2020 and opening ceremonies were scrapped last year.

Thursday, opening ceremonies are on for the newly named Charles Schwab Field.

Even the hottest day of the year doesn’t stop the set-up for the greatest show on dirt. The sticky signs on the sidewalk become even harder to manage in this humidity.

“It’s brutal. It’s the heat and humidity combined,” said Vince Orsi.

As a parking lot is transformed into a baseball village, Monday is about getting booths ready and storing as many supplies as possible to be prepared for a two-week deluge of people.

Of course, many of the workers are fans, too, and are keeping track of which teams are coming to Omaha.

“Who else punched their ticket? Arkansas walked off North Carolina. It’s always exciting to see the pig suey fans come out,” said Aidan Eklund.

Supply chain issues don’t stop for the College World Series. At Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina across from the ballpark, it’s almost a guessing game as to what will be available for the stock room.

“Trouble getting paper cups and to-go boxes. Anything paper. Bacon and ham. Just strange things you’re never out of and then this era, you’re out of something you never think of,” said Kevin Culjat with Rocco’s Pizza.

While fans don’t love rain delays business owners with air conditioning around the stadium understand how it can help their bottom line.

“Give me the most heat seven or eight or so rain delays a little lightning and some sideways winds. I’m not greedy. I’ll have the first alert storm team on all the TVs,” said Kevin.

Again, opening ceremonies take place all day Thursday.

Fans can watch all eight teams practice and the team parade Thursday night followed by fireworks and it’s all free. Plus starting Thursday the baseball classic “Field of Dreams” will be played on the giant video board in the right field.

The team practices begin at 9 a.m. Thursday. Fan fest opens at 11 a.m. Field of Dreams goes at 6:30 p.m. followed by the team parade.

Opening ceremonies start around 9 p.m. followed by the fireworks.

