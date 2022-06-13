Advertisement

6 First Alert Day: Hot Tuesday with a nighttime and overnight severe storm threat

Emily's Monday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another day of heat is ahead Tuesday! While it won’t be as hot as Monday’s high of 101, it’ll still be toasty with mid 90s in the Metro and heat index values over 100 for some.

Tuesday heat index
An evening cold front will bring heat relief for Wednesday but it comes with a severe weather threat that continues overnight. That’s why we’ve made Tuesday a 6 First Alert Day:

First Alert Day Tuesday
Around 10PM storms will fire up mainly SE/E of the Metro. These storms fizzle out around midnight but could be severe with a hail, wind and isolated tornado threat.

Severe weather threat
Storms fire around 10 PM
Another round of storms will fire up to the NW of the Metro around midnight and will bring a more widespread severe threat. Best storm chances for overnight storms keep just NW of the Metro but they’ll come close and could impact the Metro between 12AM and 3AM with the threat for 1-2″ hail and strong winds being the main concern.

Overnight storms
3 AM Wednesday
Storms lift N and clear Wednesday morning leaving us with a cool down to the upper 80s in the Metro.

