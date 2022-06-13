Advertisement

6 First Alert Day: Dangerous record heat this afternoon with triple digits on the way

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is already very warm and muggy out the door with temperatures near 80 degrees and very high dew points. That sets the stage for a 6 First Alert Day with dangerous heat on the way. Heat index values will top out in the 105 to 110 range at times this afternoon.

6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day(WOWT)

We’ll make a run at a record high of 101 this afternoon making this the warmest day since June of last year. SSW wind gusts up to 35 mph at times today will be a big help with sending our temperatures so high.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Heat index values will make a run into the 105 to 110 range at times this afternoon.

Heat Index
Heat Index(WOWT)

Lows won’t cool much tonight as we only dip close to 80 degrees by the morning Tuesday. We won’t warm quite as much Tuesday but mid 90s are still likely. Heat index values likely stay near or just below 100 degrees most of the day too. There is a threat of storms overnight Tuesday night, mostly after 10pm and a few could be a bit stronger with hail and wind potential.

Tuesday Severe
Tuesday Severe(WOWT)

Some of those storms could linger into Wednesday morning as well but then we’ll clear out and make a run at the 90s yet again.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

