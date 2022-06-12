Advertisement

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash at 84th & Glynoaks

Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and...
Lincoln Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th Street and Glynoaks.(Ryan Swanigan)
By Madison Pitsch and Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and an SUV Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m., which shut down 84th Street between Old Cheney and Kathy Lane.

Lincoln Police say a northbound motorcyclist struck a southbound jeep that was turning to go east on to Augusta Drive. LPD says life-saving measures were performed on scene by officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The name of the rider has not yet been released as police continue their investigation into the incident, which includes notification of the motorcyclist’s family. However, LPD did say in a press release that he’s a 24-year-old from Lincoln.

LPD is asking any other witnesses, who saw the crash occur or have video evidence, contact them at 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha realtors notice new trends in housing market
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Former Iowa teacher accused of inappropriate contact with students face charges
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb.
Bacon tweet on ‘assassination attempt’ of SCOTUS Justice Kavanaugh prompts criticism

Latest News

Omaha Police: One injured in early Sunday shooting
Omaha residents celebrate Juneteenth early
One injured after car crashes into light pole in Omaha
One person was injured after a car stuck a light pole
Person injured after vehicle strikes light pole in Omaha
A food donation event sees a good turnout in Omaha
Foodbank for the Heartland sees good turnout at donation event