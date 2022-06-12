UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash at 84th & Glynoaks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and an SUV Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m., which shut down 84th Street between Old Cheney and Kathy Lane.

Lincoln Police say a northbound motorcyclist struck a southbound jeep that was turning to go east on to Augusta Drive. LPD says life-saving measures were performed on scene by officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The name of the rider has not yet been released as police continue their investigation into the incident, which includes notification of the motorcyclist’s family. However, LPD did say in a press release that he’s a 24-year-old from Lincoln.

Again, the investigation is ongoing and LPD is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward with any information they have regarding the case including video evidence by calling our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) June 12, 2022

LPD is asking any other witnesses, who saw the crash occur or have video evidence, contact them at 402-441-6000.

