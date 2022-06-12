Omaha residents celebrate Juneteenth early

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last year Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday. This year, people are celebrating the official holiday all over the country.

Here in Omaha, a Juneteenth event started a week before the actual holiday.

“This is the first year that we’re really celebrating on a big scale and each year it’s going to get bigger and bigger and we just want Omaha, Bellevue and surrounding areas to join us,” said Juneteenth coordinator Donna Vaughn.

The big family event offers plenty of fun activities and things you can purchase that help support local businesses.

“We have the street blocked out. We have all kinds of vendors. We have free BBQ for everybody. We have a cakewalk. Only a dollar for participating. And we have over 30 cakes to choose from”

Not only is the event about having fun and spending time with your family but it’s also about education and teaching people what Juneteenth is all about.

“Slavery is something we don’t like to talk about but making it a holiday makes it ok to talk about it. It makes people comfortable to talk about it. Even with our bakers. The first thing I’d ask them is ‘I’m Donna with juneteenth, have you ever heard of Juneteenth?’ And even if they didn’t, they would get all excited about it.”

officials say events like this help with educating people about the important day. There are many other ways as well, and it can even be as simple as reading a book.

“Every year we’ve given out books to the community children. To whoever attended. Adults, everyone. Reading, literacy is important and that’s one thing Juneteenth stands for is education.”

And officials and attendees are excited they’re able to celebrate and learn at an event on the historic 24th Street in north Omaha.

