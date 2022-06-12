Omaha Police: One injured in early Sunday shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a shooting incident early Sunday morning.

According to Omaha Police, officers near 75th and Crown Point Avenue heard several gunshots shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say officers responded and saw people in a silver truck firing a gun. The suspects allegedly fired toward the officers before leaving. Officers later were unable to find the truck.

According to officers, several vehicles in the area were damaged by gunfire.

Police say sometime later a victim who was injured in the shooting arrived at Immanuel Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

