Nebraska State Patrol: Hastings man arrested after troopers find 17 ounces of meth during traffic stop

HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was arrested after he was allegedly found with 17 ounces of meth.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers arrested a Hastings man after they allegedly found more than one pound of meth during a traffic stop.

Troopers say the stop happened around 12:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 281 and 33rd Street in Hastings.

Nebraska State Patrol says during the traffic stop a K-9 alerted for the odor of a controlled substance and troopers searched the vehicle.

During the search, troopers allegedly found 17 ounces of meth.

The driver, identified by Nebraska State Patrol as Robert Williams, 52, of Hastings, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.

The arrest was with assistance from the TRIDENT Drug Task Force. The TRIDENT Force includes the FBI, Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island PD, Hastings PD, Kearney PD, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

