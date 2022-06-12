Advertisement

Health experts share safety tips as high temperatures expected in Omaha Monday

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the weather is expected to warm up considerably, the Douglas County Health Department is sharing advice on keeping cool.

According to the National Weather Service, heat is the leading weather-related cause of death, surpassing even tornados, floods or hurricanes.

“You may love your outdoor time, but if you aren’t ready for the heat, it can be dangerous,” Douglas County Health Director Dr. Londsay Huse said.

According to 6 News Meteorologist David Koeller, temperatures could peak into the triple digits Monday afternoon.

The Douglas County Health Department recommends the following steps to avoid heat-related illness:

  • Don’t leave people or animals in closed, parked vehicles.
  • Drink plenty of fluids, especially water.
  • Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes.
  • Try to limit time outside to the morning and evening hours.
  • Wear sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

Children and the elderly are the most at risk when it comes to heat-related illness, according to the health department.

