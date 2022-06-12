Dozens of volunteers clean up litter at Omaha’s Standing Bear Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some hard-working volunteers spent the day sprucing up one of the city’s parks.

Around 40 local volunteers with the International ‘WeLoveU’ Foundation spent the day picking up trash and litter around Standing Bear Lake.

Three different groups of volunteers spread out all across the park picking up any bottles, glass or wrappers they could find.

It’s all a part of their larger mission: to share the love of a mother.

“The purpose is we want to, of course, clean up the park so it looks nicer for everyone,” volunteer Quinton Taylor said. “But also we want to emphasize the importance of combating climate change. Because climate change affects not only our individual well-being but also the economic development of countries throughout the world. So if we neglect it, it can be disastrous, "

The nonprofit is a global non-governmental organization that partners with the United Nations. They operate in several different cities to give back to local communities.

Keep Omaha Beautiful will take care of disposing all the collected trash.

