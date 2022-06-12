David’s Morning Forecast - Heat and humidity builds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty showers and a couple rumbles of thunder early this morning, but dry weather is expected for the rest of Sunday around the metro. A few showers and even an isolated storm are possible south of Omaha through 9am or so. Clouds will help to keep temperatures in the 70s this morning, but partly to mostly sunny skies will heat things up for the afternoon. Temperatures jump into the upper 80s by early afternoon, with highs likely topping out in the low to middle 90s for much of the area.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

On top of the warmth, humidity levels will be on the higher side today as well. That will push heat index readings into the upper 90s, potentially close to 100 degrees this afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor plans today, make sure to have ways to stay cool and drink plenty of water.

Heat Index This Afternoon (WOWT)

Evening hotter conditions are expected Monday. Temperatures start off in the middle 70s, with heat index readings already around 80. Partly sunny skies will quickly warm us into the 90s by the afternoon, with highs potentially climbing into the triple digits. It is possible we tie or even break the record high of 101 for Omaha. Factoring in the humidity, heat index readings could climb as high as 107 degrees around the metro. warm enough to make heat related illnesses a concern for anyone spending an extended period of time outdoors Monday afternoon. Make sure to have plenty of water, and take breaks in the shade or A/C if you will be working outdoors.

Potential Heat Index Monday Afternoon (WOWT)

A cold front will push into the area on Tuesday, but we stay on the warm side with highs in the upper 90s. Clouds should keep temperatures a few degrees cooler, but still a hot day. A few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening or overnight as that cold front pushes through the area. Temperatures dip into the upper 80s for a couple of days, but the heat is back by the upcoming weekend with highs in the 90s for the College World Series.

