David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty morning storm, hot Sunday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A round of thunderstorms rolled through the metro right on schedule between 4 and 6pm this evening, with some hail and gusty winds reported around the metro. Those storms have already pushed south, and quiet conditions are expected for the remainder of the evening. Temperatures have cooled around the metro thanks to the rain, but it is still in the 90s for areas around Norfolk and Columbus. Temperatures areas wide will dip into the lower 70s overnight, staying quite warm and humid to start Sunday.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Another cluster of storms may try to move into the area around sunrise, a quick downpour with some rumbles of thunder are possible to start the day. However, no severe weather is expected. Any rain should be moving out by mid-morning, leaving us with another hot afternoon. High temperatures should reach the low to mid 90s around the area, topping out around 93 in the metro.

First Alert Day Monday (WOWT)

The hottest weather of the summer so far is expected on Monday, with record highs possible for parts of the area. After starting off in the upper 70s Monday morning, we warm to around 100 degrees Monday afternoon, our first run at the triple-digits this year. The record high for Monday is 101 degrees in Omaha, we will be very close to tying or breaking that record. On top of that, we will have humid air, pushing the heat index as high as 107 for parts of the afternoon. While not uncommon for summer, it is the first round of intense heat, so just make sure to keep that in mind for any Monday plans. Temperatures will not cool much Monday night, with lows only falling into the lower 80s so do not expected much relief in the evening.

Potential Heat Index Monday (WOWT)

A weak cold front will move through on Tuesday, dropping temperatures a few degrees and bringing us a chance for storms Tuesday evening or overnight. Highs fall into the 80s for Wednesday, but we bounce back up to 90 on Thursday. More heat is expected for the end of the week and the start of the College World Series with highs climbing back into the low and mid-90s.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.