David’s Evening Forecast - Record heat likely Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers and storms this morning brought a little cloud cover to the start the day, but afternoon sunshine managed to heat our temperatures into the low 90s around the metro. Combined with the humidity, heat index readings have been sitting in the upper 90s. We will stay very warm and humid all evening, with temperatures still in the 90s through 8pm, dropping into the middle 80s by 10pm. Clouds roll back in overnight with a few storms pushing into the area from the west after 3am. A few spotty storms are possible around the metro between 4 and 7am.

Despite the morning rain potential, temperatures will soar by the afternoon. We warm into the 90s by Noon, with afternoon high temperatures potentially breaking records. The forecast in Omaha of 102 degrees would break the previous record of 101. On top of the record heat, humidity levels will push the heat index into the 105 to 110 degree range for the late afternoon and early evening. Be sure to have ways to stay cool if you will be spending an extended period of time outdoors, take plenty of breaks and make sure to stay hydrated.

A few more clouds Tuesday will drop our temperatures a few degrees, with highs back into the middle 90s. A cold front pushing into the area late Tuesday could fire off a few storms, though the higher rain chances may line up just south of I-80. Behind the front, temperatures drop back into the upper 80s for the second half of the week, a little closer to average and more bearable for the start of the College World Series. Temperatures warm back into the 90s by the end of the upcoming weekend.

