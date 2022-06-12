6 First Alert Day: Record heat possible Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday is a 6 First Alert Day as the hottest weather of the summer so far is expected. Some intense heat is likely in the afternoon, with high temperatures potentially approaching record highs.

First Alert Day Monday (WOWT)

A spotty shower or storm is possible around sunrise, but any rain will quickly exit the area, leaving partly cloudy skies allowing for a quick warm-up. Temperatures will start off in the middle 70s, already very warm and humid in the morning. By Noon, temperatures will likely be climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s for much of the area. High temperatures should top out around 100 in the metro, very close to the record high of 101 degrees for Omaha.

Potential Heat Index Monday (WOWT)

In addition, higher humidity levels will result in heat index readings climbing above 105 degrees for at least a couple of hours in the afternoon. Current data shows the heat index could reach as high as 107 degrees in Omaha. While this is not uncommon during the summer months, it is the first round of intense heat this summer. Little in the way of relief is expected for the evening and overnight, with low temperatures likely only falling to around 80 in Omaha.

Be sure to factor in the intense heat to any Monday afternoon and evening plans. Try to push outdoor plans to the morning or late evening if possible. Wear light colored and loose fitting clothing, take plenty of breaks if working outdoors, and take extra care to stay hydrated.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.