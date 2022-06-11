Advertisement

Traffic Alert: New construction on J Street bridge at JFK

This is the latest headache drivers are dealing with on Highway 75.
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Driving the JFK from Omaha to Bellevue or the other way has a new challenge though temporary.

“That bridge is in need of lots of repairs. you drive over it and it is very apparent.”

This is the latest headache drivers are dealing with on Highway 75. The good news for drivers is those repairs are now underway on the bridge over J Street on the JFK.

You’ll notice that this is pretty close to the ongoing projects involving bridges at Chandler Street and Highway 370.

For now, drivers will not notice much change in their commute. But that will change once work begins on the bridge deck about five weeks from now.

Travel on JFK will be reduced to one lane in each direction, likely causing major slowdowns. When it comes to the impacts, District 2 construction engineer Barbara Gerbino-Bevins doesn’t mince words.

“I think, if it were me, I’d probably find a different route if I could.”

At that same time, the off-ramps to l Street could be closed southbound for more than 25 days and northbound for more than 45 days.

With all of this, plus the impacts of the Chandler and 370 bridge projects still in play, there is one message that Gerbino-Bevins wants drivers to hear.

“Thank you for your patience. Oh my goodness, I just want to thank the people of Omaha for being so patient with us.”

