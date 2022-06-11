Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 10
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a firefighter breaking up a fight, one business continuing the drive-in movie experience and an iconic restaurant preparing to close up shop.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, June 10.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Off-duty firefighter breaks up fight in Omaha
An off-duty Omaha firefighter was driving when he saw a fight underway. He tried to break it up and called 911 for help.
5. Driver fails to navigate Farnam/Harney split
A driver failed to navigate a large curve and barreled through a railing.
4. Hail storm slams the Omaha metro
Pouring rain and hail created a massive mess in some parts of the city earlier this week.
3. Nebraska drive-in experience lives on
Only two authentic drive-in theaters remain open full-time in Nebraska, and of the two, only the Quasar in Valley shows new releases with their eyes on becoming a metro destination.
2. One dead, three injured in Omaha shooting
One person was killed and three more were injured following a shooting in South Omaha near an apartment complex.
1. Iconic Omaha restaurant closing up shop
Joe Tess Place is a staple in Omaha for its fried fish. The iconic restaurant is shutting its doors this weekend after more than 85 years of serving the community.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
CATCH UP
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.