Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 10

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a firefighter breaking up a fight, one business continuing the drive-in movie experience and an iconic restaurant preparing to close up shop.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, June 10.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Off-duty firefighter breaks up fight in Omaha

An off-duty Omaha firefighter was driving when he saw a fight underway. He tried to break it up and called 911 for help.

There was an unusual call for help Friday afternoon from an Omaha firefighter.

5. Driver fails to navigate Farnam/Harney split

A driver failed to navigate a large curve and barreled through a railing.

6 News has a dramatic video from overnight to show you.

4. Hail storm slams the Omaha metro

Pouring rain and hail created a massive mess in some parts of the city earlier this week.

The deluge of rain and hail is causing serious safety issues across Omaha.

3. Nebraska drive-in experience lives on

Only two authentic drive-in theaters remain open full-time in Nebraska, and of the two, only the Quasar in Valley shows new releases with their eyes on becoming a metro destination.

A Nebraska family has upgraded this nostalgic American experience.

2. One dead, three injured in Omaha shooting

One person was killed and three more were injured following a shooting in South Omaha near an apartment complex.

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting

1. Iconic Omaha restaurant closing up shop

Joe Tess Place is a staple in Omaha for its fried fish. The iconic restaurant is shutting its doors this weekend after more than 85 years of serving the community.

Joe Tess Place, a staple in Omaha for its fried fish, is shutting its doors this week.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Douglas County drive-in brings modern tech to classic experience
2. EXCLUSIVE: Joe Tess Place owner talks about decision to close south Omaha restaurant
3. Omaha emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Dodge Street
4. One dead, three injured after Friday night South Omaha shooting
5. Three taken into custody after a help a firefighter call in Omaha
6. One person seriously injured following rollover crash on Dodge Street
