Omaha Police investigate attempted bank robbery

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of an attempted bank robbery Friday.

Officials say the suspect went into the First Nebraska Credit Union near S. 48th & Holmes after 4 p.m. and asked the teller for money by passing a note.

The suspect left empty-handed and he is described as 6′0″ - 6′1″ with an average build, wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

