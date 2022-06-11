Advertisement

North Omaha food pantry downsizing, moving to new location

Saint Martin de Porres Food Pantry on 21st and Emmet is downsizing.
Saint Martin de Porres Food Pantry on 21st and Emmet is downsizing.(Bella Caracta)
By Bella Caracta
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mixed messages are surrounding the fate of the St. Martin de Porres Food Pantry. Clients were being told Friday that the North Omaha food pantry would be closing next week.

Volunteers say that some were brought to tears when they found out.

Earnesteen Haynes is 84 years old. Every Friday she goes to the Catholic Charities food pantry on 21st and Emmet to get her weekly supply of groceries. She was a volunteer and has been coming to this location for over a decade.

“The prices are high, people are poor they don’t have money laid aside to buy ground beef, like five or six dollars a pound,” Haynes said. “Especially if they have a family. It’s really sad.”

Although some patrons were told that the pantry will be closing, Catholic Charities officials say otherwise.

Their new food distribution center is moving to 9223 Bedford Ave where their new headquarters will be. One of the reasons for streamlining the food distribution is because of the food shortage, they say.

But if anyone walks in hungry to the St. Martin location, they won’t be turned away. As for getting your weekly supply of food here, that may look different.

Catholic Charities say that the quantity will now depend on what is available.

Many rely on the pantry for their weekly food, and they walk or take the bus to get there. So this change will be difficult for some.

Catholic Charities also says that clients in that area can request the mobile pantry service from staff at the St. Martin location. And they stressed the need for community support and donations.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha realtors notice new trends in housing market
John Channels
Court documents detail alleged relationship between Offutt Air Force Base employee, underaged girl
Event-goers in Old Market dispute private parking tickets after paying
Terrence King is accused of killing a co-worker outside a McDonald's on Hampton in the City of...
McDonald’s employee in custody for allegedly killing co-worker, statement says
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Council Bluffs Police find stray goat near intersection
Former Iowa teacher accused of inappropriate contact with students face charges
Omaha area residents frustrated as company allegedly leaves phone line on the ground
Traffic Alert: New construction on J Street bridge at JFK