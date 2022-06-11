North Omaha food pantry downsizing, moving to new location

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mixed messages are surrounding the fate of the St. Martin de Porres Food Pantry. Clients were being told Friday that the North Omaha food pantry would be closing next week.

Volunteers say that some were brought to tears when they found out.

Earnesteen Haynes is 84 years old. Every Friday she goes to the Catholic Charities food pantry on 21st and Emmet to get her weekly supply of groceries. She was a volunteer and has been coming to this location for over a decade.

“The prices are high, people are poor they don’t have money laid aside to buy ground beef, like five or six dollars a pound,” Haynes said. “Especially if they have a family. It’s really sad.”

Although some patrons were told that the pantry will be closing, Catholic Charities officials say otherwise.

Their new food distribution center is moving to 9223 Bedford Ave where their new headquarters will be. One of the reasons for streamlining the food distribution is because of the food shortage, they say.

But if anyone walks in hungry to the St. Martin location, they won’t be turned away. As for getting your weekly supply of food here, that may look different.

Catholic Charities say that the quantity will now depend on what is available.

Many rely on the pantry for their weekly food, and they walk or take the bus to get there. So this change will be difficult for some.

Catholic Charities also says that clients in that area can request the mobile pantry service from staff at the St. Martin location. And they stressed the need for community support and donations.

