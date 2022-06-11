Hundreds gather at Memorial Park demanding gun control laws

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Across the nation are calls for gun reform as people march. From Washington D.C., to Texas, to right here in the Heartland.

Thousands are marching, calling on Congress to pass new gun control laws.

Hundreds echoed that message Saturday at Memorial Park just weeks after mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

“I’m concerned about my children going to school and someone showing up to school with a weapon,” said Katie Townley with Moms Demand Action.

High school students like Maddie Wear say they carry those same worries.

“I do worry. I’m just afraid what’s going to happen if someone gets into the building. I’m just worried about my safety, my peers, and kids that go to other schools,” said Wear.

Community activists and lawmakers are now calling for a change to stop gun violence, including state senator and Republican John McCollister.

“You shouldn’t be able to buy an assault rifle until you are 21 years old. Those magazines with multiple rounds of shots should be better regulated. We need red flag laws like they have in Florida, of all states. I think some of those common-sense regulations are something we need to embrace in Nebraska,” said Sen. John McCollister, District 20.

People are now hoping C ngress acts soon.

“I just think it’s one of the more prevalent issues in our country and especially for young people. I just think if I knew some of the people and it just breaks my heart I really think we need to push for a change and as one of the younger people of this generation I think it’s important to use my voice to spread awareness,” said Cece West, calling for gun reform.

